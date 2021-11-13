'Mafia-raj, casteism, nepotism ended in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath’: Amit Shah in Azamgarh

New Delhi: Addressing a public rally in Samajwadi Party stronghold Azamgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (November 13) claimed that under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “mafia-raj”, “casteism, nepotism and appeasement” have ended in the state.

Shah, who was on the second day of his UP visit ahead of the Assembly elections next year, said Azamgarh has witnessed transformation under CM Yogi's rule. “Azamgarh is witnessing transformation under Yogi government. 'Mafia-raj' has ended under CM Adityanath,” ANI quoted the senior BJP leader as saying.

Azamgarh is witnessing transformation under Yogi government. 'Mafia-raj' has ended under CM Adityanath: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public rally at Azamgarh pic.twitter.com/9g9wZEY0tI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2021

He further claimed that the unemployment rate has reduced during the current UP government. “Yogi Ji brought an end to casteism, nepotism and appeasement. Before 2015, UP's economy was 6th in the country & today's it's at no. 2. Unemployment rate reduced to 4.1%; there're 40 medical colleges, medical seats have gone up to 3800,” he added.

Yogi Ji brought an end to casteism, nepotism & appeasement. Before 2015, UP's economy was 6th in the country & today's it's at no. 2. Unemployment rate reduced to 4.1%; there're 40 medical colleges, medical seats have gone up to 3800: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Azamgarh pic.twitter.com/YCo5NqkiWc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2021

The Union Home Minister also laid the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh. Notedly, Azamgarh is SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency. Shah advised Adityanath, who was present at the rally, to name the new university after Maharaja Suheldev.

“Azamgarh was known for radicalisation during the Samajwadi Party rule. Now, Azamgarh will be known for education. I want to suggest to CM Yogi Adityanath to name the university being built here after Maharaja Suheldev,” Shah stated.

Amit Shah is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Basti later today.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav is in UP chief minister's bastion Gorakhpur. He kickstarted the third leg of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh will witness high-profile elections to its 403 Assembly seats in early 2022.

While Yogi Adityanath earlier said he will contest the upcoming polls from wherever BJP decides, the SP supremo has declared he will not contest the 2022 polls.

(With agency inputs)

