हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Will contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections if BJP decides, says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said, "I have always contested elections and I will contest from wherever the party will say.” 

Will contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections if BJP decides, says Yogi Adityanath
File Photo

New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh gears up for Assembly elections next year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (November 5) said he will contest the polls if BJP decides. 

The UP CM told reporters, "I have always contested elections and I will contest from wherever the party will say.” 

He added, "The party has a parliamentary board and it decides who will contest from where.” Adityanath is currently a member of the UP Legislative Council.

Further, he claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government has fulfilled all its promises made in the run-up to the last assembly polls in 2017. 

Adityanath said that during his tenure the law and order situation has improved in UP, adding that all festivals, including Diwali, were celebrated peacefully. "Diwali used to be celebrated earlier too and Kumbh Mela was not organised for the first time in the state. But Uttar Pradesh was struggling with an image crisis and after 2017, the state got over the image crisis. The benefits of different schemes have reached the last man in society," PTI quoted him as saying. 

The UP CM listing the achievement of his government said, "About 4.5 lakh people got jobs in a transparent manner during this period and no one could raise a finger on the recruitment process." 

Meanwhile, after the Central government slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Uttar Pradesh government lowered the VAT on the two fuels making them cheaper by Rs 12 per litre in the state. Chief Minister`s Office on Wednesday announced, "Prices of diesel and petrol in UP will be reduced by Rs 12 per litre each."

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshBJP2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
Next
Story

India reports 10,929 new COVID-19 infections, active caseload drops to lowest in 255 days

Must Watch

PT4M8S

DNA: If you wish to travel to space, this is how you can do!