Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal Meet Fadnavis To Discuss Portfolio Allocation

MUMBAI: A day after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday went to meet Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss allocation of portfolios in the cabinet, sources said. On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

“Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and a few other NCP leaders have reached Meghdoot bungalow (official residence of Fadnavis). They will discuss the distribution of cabinet portfolios," a source close to Ajit Pawar said. In the past, Ajit Pawar held portfolios such as water resources department, power and finance. Currently, all the three portfolios are with Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the state home department.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said there was a need to fight forces creating communal divide in Maharashtra and the country. Addressing NCP workers and supporters in Karad a day after Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government, Sharad Pawar also said "some of our people fell prey to BJP's tactics to break other parties."



cre Trending Stories

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with NCP leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare met Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai today



NCP leader Sunil Tatkare's daughter & MLA, Aditi Tatkare was inducted into the Shinde-BJP cabinet yesterday pic.twitter.com/TU8dYP6rqD — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

"Attempts are being made to create communal divide in Maharashtra and the country. We need to fight forces that create fear among peace-loving citizens," he said. "We need to protect democracy in the country," he added. Sharad Pawar visited the memorial of his mentor and Maharashtra's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad and paid floral tributes to him.

The 82-year-old leader's visit to late Chavan's memorial 'Pritisangam' on the occasion of Guru Purnima is being seen as a show of strength by him, a day after his nephew Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP. Sharad Pawar left from Pune for Karad on Monday morning and stopped along the way to meet supporters who lined up on roadsides to greet him and extend support to him.

In Karad, he was welcomed by thousands of supporters and local NCP MLA Balasaheb Patil. Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who hails from Karad, was also present.