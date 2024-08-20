Maharashtra Badlapur School Girls' Sexual Assault Case: CM Shinde Forms SIT, Fast Track Court To Hear Case

Tensions are running high in Maharashtra's Badlapur after reports emerged of the alleged sexual assault of two young girls at a local school by a former sweeper. Amid growing protests, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has vowed that those responsible will not escape justice. Meanwhile, the administration has suspended the Principal and a teacher of the school.

In response to the incident, CM Shinde announced on Tuesday that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to thoroughly investigate the case, with plans to fast-track the legal proceedings. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring that the culprits face strict consequences, stating, "We are taking serious cognizance of this incident. The SIT is already in place, and we will also hold the school accountable. No one found guilty will be spared."

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also taken swift action, directing the formation of the SIT under the leadership of senior IPS officer, Inspector General of Police Arti Singh. Additionally, the Thane Police Commissioner has been instructed to propose the transfer of the case to a fast-track court, aiming to expedite justice and ensure stringent punishment for those involved.

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, "We will see to it that the existing safety measures are further strengthened. We are issuing a circular today that CCTVs must be operational in each school. We will appoint a committee based on the Vishaka committee in schools as well. We will fast-track this case and give the strictest punishment to the accused. The school principal, the class teacher and 2 assistants have been suspended. The school also has been served a notice. A woman senior PI who delayed registering a case has been transferred but she should be suspended."

He further mentioned that CM Eknath Shinde is deeply disturbed by the incident and has called for immediate action. "We have already established the Savitribai Phule committee for child safety. We will place a complaint box in every school. This is a case of assault. In such cases, we provide compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim's family," Kesarkar said. Education Minister Kesarkar confirmed that one accused has been arrested in connection with the incident and assured that maximum punishment would be meted out to him.