Maharashtra begins 5-level unlock process, COVID restrictions to be eased in 18 districts in first phase

New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray government prepared a five-level unlock plan for the state on the basis of positivity rate and status of occupancy of oxygen beds in the districts, Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Thursday (June 3). According to reports, the Adhadi government in the state announced the start of unlock process in all districts in five different phases starting Thursday.

Districts with less than five per cent of infection rate will be unlocked in the first phase. As per reports, everything will be unlocked in these districts. The authorities will allow all shops, theatres, malls and salons to operate. All garden and park areas, wedding banquets, film shoots will be permitted at such zones.

At present, the local train services are banned for the general public in Maharashtra. As per the report, people would be allowed to travel in local trains if the positivity rate dips further in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, five districts in the second phase, 10 districts in the third phase, 2 districts in the fourth phase will be unlocked.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government announced that fixed deposits of Rs five lakh will be made in the name of orphaned children who have lost at least one parent to COVID-19. They will also get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,125.

At present there are 162 children in the state who have lost both parents, at least one of them to the pandemic. Nine such kids are in government institutions as they have no relatives to take care of them, officials said.

