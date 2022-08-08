NewsIndia
Maharashtra cabinet expansion: THIS is how leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar reacted

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar claimed that there is a strong possibility of Maharashtra cabinet expansion but he hasn't received official information on it yet.

  • The Maharashtra cabinet of the Eknath Shinde-led government is set to be expanded tomorrow (Aug 9)
  • The next round of expansion would take place later, Eknath Shinde's close aide said

New Delhi: The Maharashtra cabinet of the Eknath Shinde-led government is set to be expanded tomorrow (Aug 9) around 12 pm at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan according to an ANI report. Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar has reacted to the Maharashtra cabinet expansion. "There is a strong possibility that the cabinet will be expanded tomorrow. However, as the Leader of the Opposition, I have not received any official information," he said as quoted by Indian Express.

According to reports, in the first phase, around 15-18 ministers will be sworn in.

"As the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, I have received the letter today. A working advisory committee meeting has been organized tomorrow. I have received this letter to name the opposition parties for that. Therefore, the meeting of this committee is likely to be held tomorrow. Also, through various channels, I have received information about the expansion of the cabinet. However, as the leader of the opposition, I have not received any information officially," said Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will expand his 40-day-old ministry on August 9. Maharashtra Cabinet expansion comes more than a month after Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of the state. 

A dozen ministers will take oath at Tuesday's ceremony, scheduled at Raj Bhavan at 12 pm, a close aide of Shinde told PTI. The next round of expansion would take place later, the aide said. “The monsoon session of the state legislature has to be held at the earliest, so we decided to induct 12 legislators in the ministry expansion. Some of those taking the oath on Tuesday would be from the Legislative Council,” the aide said. 

Shinde, who emerged as a surprise choice for the top post after managing to take most of Shiv Sena MLAs with him, will have a difficult task to accommodate all of them in the ministry, sources said. Shinde has made seven visits to New Delhi in the last one month, and with every visit there was talk that the ministry expansion was round the corner.

(With agency inputs)

