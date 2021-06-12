India unlocks: COVID-19 curbs eased amid dip in cases, check latest update from states

New Delhi: Several states have announced unlock measures and eased COVID-19 curbs to restart the economy as the second wave of coronavirus continues to slow down. After imposing a stringent lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus several states have started easing the strict restrictions which were imposed to check the spread of the virus.

A dip in COVID-19 cases has led to the easing of several restrictions, though, states continue to impose weekend and night curfews.

Here's the latest unlock update from various states:

Maharahstra

All COVID-19 relaxations announced under all five levels will remain in place in the state as the pre-condition that if occupancy of oxygen beds goes above 35,000, the ‘oxygen trigger’ will be activated and Level 1 and 2 relaxations on COVID-19 curbs will cease to exist irrespective of local parameters. On June 10, the total number of oxygen beds occupied across Maharashtra was 20,697, as per figures put out by the government.

Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath-led government eased certain restrictions and the new unlock rules came into effect in Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday, June 16. It allows industrial units, essential services, pre-scheduled examinations, medical-related services, state-run public vehicles (with 50% capacity), and emergency health services will continue during UP weekend lockdown. Marriage and funerals will be allowed in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines. Markets, commercial establishments, offices will remain closed.

Meanwhile, the night curfew will continue in all cities from 7 PM to 7 AM on weekdays and on weekends, UP will be under lockdown from Friday 7 PM till Monday 7 AM.

Delhi

As the COVID-19 situation in Delhi improves, the authorities are expected to do away with more curbs and allow reopening of salons and weekly markets from next week. A phased reopening of Delhi has started with nod to construction and manufacturing activities from May 31, in view of declining numbers of coronavirus cases and positivity rate. Apart from that markets, malls and offices have been allowed to re-open from 5:00 AM after being shut for over one and half months. While the Delhi Metro will also resume operations after train services were halted on May 10.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed saying more activities would be allowed if the COVID-19 situation continued to improve in the city.

Gujarat

On June 11, Gujarat eased COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions as the state recorded a decline in the number of coronavirus infections. The Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government has issued unlock guidelines. The decision of relaxing the COVID-19 curbs in the state was announced after a core committee meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani himself.

Karnataka

Karnataka government on June 10 announced that the COVID-induced lockdown restrictions in the state are being extended in at least 10 districts, including Bengaluru Rural in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government also decided to unlock the state and said the unlock guidelines will kick in from June 14 in 19 districts. CM Yediyurappa also added that the COVID-19 lockdown will continue in 11 districts in the state with a high positivity rate.

West Bengal

As West Bengal government prepares for unlock post-June 15, the COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped in almost all districts with the exception of South 24 Parganas, as data shared by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHW) from June 3-9.

Bihar

In Bihar, the lockdown which was imposed over a month ago will be lifted from Wednesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said. The restriction imposed in view of the spurt in COVID 19 cases the would now be done away with, though a few restrictions will remain in effect, the chief minister said. However, night curfew will be in place from 7 pm to 5 am

Odisha

The state is mulling imposing unlocking measures as the state reports declining COVID-19 positivity rate. Director, Health Services Bijay Mohapatra said that a gradual unlocking process will be better for Odisha. The entire state is under lockdown till July 17.

Meanwhile, India saw a decline in the number of single-day COVID-19 cases with 84,332 new infections in the last 24 hours, its lowest after 70 days, as per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. India now has a total of 2,93,59,155 cases and a death toll of 3,67,081.