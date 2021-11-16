Maharashtra govt wants Salman Khan to help combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Muslims

New Delhi: Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday (November 16) said that the government will use endorsement by Bollywood star Salman Khan to address vaccine hesitancy in the Muslim population, PTI reported.

"There is still some hesitancy in Muslim-dominated areas. We have decided to use Salman Khan and religious leaders to convince the Muslim community to take the vaccine," Tope said.

The reports came after hesitancy towards COVID-19 vaccines were reported in the Muslim dominated areas of the state due to false claims of impotency and other health hazards being caused by the anti-corona jab.

Salman Khan, who is a popular actor, enjoys a massive fan following and influence in the community.

Religious leaders and film actors wield great influence and people listen to them," the minister added.

The low vaccination rate in Muslim dominated areas of Maharashtra, which is otherwise leading in terms of vaccination numbers, is a grave concern.

Over 10.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Maharashtra, which had been one of the largest contributors of COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic, by the end of November all eligible persons will have received at least the first dose.

About the possibility of a third wave of the viral infection, Tope said as per the experts, the pandemic has a seven-month cycle, but due to large-scale vaccination, the next wave would not be severe. People should follow the COVID safety protocol and get vaccinated, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

