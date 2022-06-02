Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 soon. MSBSHSE is going to release the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results on its official website in June. Students who appeared for Maharashtra Board (Maharashtra Board) 10th, 12th standard examination wll be able to check their scorecard on www.mahresult.nic.in, once released.

In the meantime, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, while speaking at the event, shared the date for the declaration of Maharashtra HSC Result 2022. She informed that the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 would be released next week. As per the past trends, Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 date, it is likely to be released within 15 days of HSC Results.

Maharashtra School Education also clarified that the state education department would soon hold a press conference to announce the HSC and SSC result dates.

According to the reports, about 35 lakh candidates (roughly 20 lakh in SSC and 15 lakh in HSC) are waiting for their results in the state. The results are delayed due to teacher’s strike who refused to evaluate the answer sheets.