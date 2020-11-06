हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Maharashtra issues guidelines for Diwali celebrations, urges citizens to not burst crackers

In its latest guidelines, Maharashtra urges people to celebrate a simple Diwali at home and asks people to not burst crackers. 

Maharashtra issues guidelines for Diwali celebrations, urges citizens to not burst crackers

Mumbai: As Maharashtra struggles with the novel coronavirus outbreak, the state government on Friday issued guidelines for the citizens to keep in mind while celebrating Diwali.

The government has urged the people to celebrate the festival of Diwali with simplicity. They asked the people to not crowd public places and to use masks, sanitizers and to not let children and senior citizens out of the house.

The guidelines also stated that temples have not been opened in the state yet, so everyone should conduct their prayers/worship at home. The government also cautioned against bursting crackers citing ecological concerns as it damages the environment and adds to the air pollution and noise pollution. 

Read: BMC bans bursting of firecrackers at public places in Mumbai, violators to face action

In the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic, it cited the health of coronavirus patients both the people who are infected and the ones who have recovered as a concern. The guidelines request the citizens to not burst fire crackers and to celebrate the 'festical of lights' by lighting lamps. 

Live TV

This time no public programs will be allowed though online celebrations are encouraged. It also pushing the cause of blood donation camps this Diwali instead of cultural programs. Organize and donate blood, conduct cleanliness campaigns the guidelines said.

It cautioned that COVID-19 rules must be followed strictly and in the meantime, the hospital, metropolitan, local administration and police will make sure that the rules imposed to stop COVID spread in followed strictly. 

Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases and deaths due to the contagion with maximum number of active patients in Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Raigad and Satara. 

Meanwhile, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers at public places during Diwali in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani announced on Thursday that violators shall be penalized and the SOPs in this regard would be issued shortly.

Tags:
CoronavirusDiwali 2020MaharahstraBMC
Next
Story

Rajasthan police constable exam begins from today, security tightens in state
  • 84,11,724Confirmed
  • 1,24,985Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,86,00,930Confirmed
  • 12,32,214Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M23S

Badi Bahas: Will 'lotus' bloom in West Bengal in 2021?