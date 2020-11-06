Maharashtra issues guidelines for Diwali celebrations, urges citizens to not burst crackers

Mumbai: As Maharashtra struggles with the novel coronavirus outbreak, the state government on Friday issued guidelines for the citizens to keep in mind while celebrating Diwali.

The government has urged the people to celebrate the festival of Diwali with simplicity. They asked the people to not crowd public places and to use masks, sanitizers and to not let children and senior citizens out of the house.

The guidelines also stated that temples have not been opened in the state yet, so everyone should conduct their prayers/worship at home. The government also cautioned against bursting crackers citing ecological concerns as it damages the environment and adds to the air pollution and noise pollution.

In the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic, it cited the health of coronavirus patients both the people who are infected and the ones who have recovered as a concern. The guidelines request the citizens to not burst fire crackers and to celebrate the 'festical of lights' by lighting lamps.

This time no public programs will be allowed though online celebrations are encouraged. It also pushing the cause of blood donation camps this Diwali instead of cultural programs. Organize and donate blood, conduct cleanliness campaigns the guidelines said.

It cautioned that COVID-19 rules must be followed strictly and in the meantime, the hospital, metropolitan, local administration and police will make sure that the rules imposed to stop COVID spread in followed strictly.

Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases and deaths due to the contagion with maximum number of active patients in Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Raigad and Satara.

Meanwhile, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers at public places during Diwali in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani announced on Thursday that violators shall be penalized and the SOPs in this regard would be issued shortly.