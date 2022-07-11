New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (July 11, 2022) asked the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker to keep in abeyance the disqualification proceedings initiated against the members of Shiv Sena amid the ongoing political developments in the state. The apex court today hit the pause button on the legal battle for the control of Shiv Sena.

The top court directed the newly elected Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, not to decide on the disqualification notices till the court rules on them.

Supreme Court asks Solicitor General to inform Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to not take any decision unless the plea is decided by SC.



SC says this matter will require the constitution of a bench & will take some time to be listed. The matter will not be listed tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Additionally, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said the matter will require the constitution of a bench and will take some time to be listed.

Earlier, the court had not listed the matters relating to the Maharashtra political crisis on Monday, despite the vacation benches which took up those matters over the last two weeks saying they would be.