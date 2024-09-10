Maharashtra Rains: 2 Killed In House Collapse, Roads Inundated Amid Heavy Showers In Gondia

Gondia: Two persons were killed after a two-storey house collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Gondia district in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said.

Heavy rains lashed the district in the last 24 hours, with the Kamtha circle in Gondia tehsil recording the highest rainfall of 292.3 mm, the official said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Gapur has sounded a red alert for the district for the next 24 hours.

A two-storey house collapsed in Rameshwaram Colony in the Fulchurtola area of Gondia city in the wee hours of the day, killing two persons, district disaster management officer Rajan Choubey said.

Teams from the fire brigade and police reached the spot to carry out the search and rescue operation, the official said, adding that several localities in the city were inundated.

The district disaster relief team rescued three persons stranded at a temple in Sirpur in Deori, and a petrol tanker got swept away in the strong currents of the Bagh River.

Several roads were closed vehicles, and rains have damaged houses and destroyed crops in many parts of the district, officials said.

In 24 hours ending at 8 am, Deori received 210.3 mm of rain, followed by Gondia with 207.9 mm, Salekasa with 195.9 mm and Sadak Arjuni with 187 mm, they said.