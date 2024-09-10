Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791092https://zeenews.india.com/india/maharashtra-rains-2-killed-in-house-collapse-roads-inundated-amid-heavy-showers-in-gondia-2791092.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA RAINS

Maharashtra Rains: 2 Killed In House Collapse, Roads Inundated Amid Heavy Showers In Gondia

Heavy rains lashed the district in the last 24 hours, with the Kamtha circle in Gondia tehsil recording the highest rainfall of 292.3 mm, the official said.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 02:51 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Rains: 2 Killed In House Collapse, Roads Inundated Amid Heavy Showers In Gondia Representational Image. (ANI)

Gondia: Two persons were killed after a two-storey house collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Gondia district in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said.

Heavy rains lashed the district in the last 24 hours, with the Kamtha circle in Gondia tehsil recording the highest rainfall of 292.3 mm, the official said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Gapur has sounded a red alert for the district for the next 24 hours.

A two-storey house collapsed in Rameshwaram Colony in the Fulchurtola area of Gondia city in the wee hours of the day, killing two persons, district disaster management officer Rajan Choubey said.

Teams from the fire brigade and police reached the spot to carry out the search and rescue operation, the official said, adding that several localities in the city were inundated.

The district disaster relief team rescued three persons stranded at a temple in Sirpur in Deori, and a petrol tanker got swept away in the strong currents of the Bagh River.

Several roads were closed vehicles, and rains have damaged houses and destroyed crops in many parts of the district, officials said.

In 24 hours ending at 8 am, Deori received 210.3 mm of rain, followed by Gondia with 207.9 mm, Salekasa with 195.9 mm and Sadak Arjuni with 187 mm, they said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details