हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Maharashtra reports 2 new Omicron cases, total tally reaches 20

With the new addition, the total Omicron tally of Maharashtra now stands at 20.

Maharashtra reports 2 new Omicron cases, total tally reaches 20

New Delhi: Maharashtra on Monday (December 13) reported two new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, announced the Health Department. With the new addition, the total Omicron tally of the state now stands at 20.

According to PTI, both the infected patients have international travel history and have been to Dubai in the past. One patient is from Latur, while the other is from Pune.

Both the patients, including a woman, are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the health department added.

“Two new cases have been found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology - one from Latur and one from Pune,” the department said.

The department further added that the three close contacts of the patients have been traced and tested.

Earlier, in light of rising concerns over the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron and in a bid to prevent large gatherings, Maharashtra had imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrCP)on December 11 and 12, prohibiting rallies, morchas, processions etc of persons and vehicles.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 569 new COVID-19 cases, 498 recoveries and 5 corona related deaths. After this, Maharashtra, which has been the worst COVID hit state during the first and second waves, has 6,507 active cases.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronMaharashtraOmicron MaharashtraCOVID-19 MaharashtraCOVID IndiaOmicron India
Next
Story

Massive fire broke out at BJP-ruled MCD's Bhalswa landfill; piles of trash endangering passersby: AAP

Must Watch

PT44M4S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Credit War' on Kashi Corridor?