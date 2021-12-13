Maharashtra reports 2 new Omicron cases, total tally reaches 20

New Delhi: Maharashtra on Monday (December 13) reported two new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, announced the Health Department. With the new addition, the total Omicron tally of the state now stands at 20.

According to PTI, both the infected patients have international travel history and have been to Dubai in the past. One patient is from Latur, while the other is from Pune.

Both the patients, including a woman, are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the health department added.

“Two new cases have been found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology - one from Latur and one from Pune,” the department said.

The department further added that the three close contacts of the patients have been traced and tested.

Earlier, in light of rising concerns over the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron and in a bid to prevent large gatherings, Maharashtra had imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrCP)on December 11 and 12, prohibiting rallies, morchas, processions etc of persons and vehicles.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 569 new COVID-19 cases, 498 recoveries and 5 corona related deaths. After this, Maharashtra, which has been the worst COVID hit state during the first and second waves, has 6,507 active cases.

