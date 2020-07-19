Maharashtra witnesses record 9,518 new coronavirus COVID-19 infections in 24 hrs; total surges to 3,10,455

Mumbai: The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus has now infected more than 3.10 lakh people across Maharashtra that has been the worst-COVID-19-hit state in India.

Maharashtra witnessed record 9,518 new confirmed cases on Sunday (July 19, 2020) that took the state's total to 3,10,445. There are now 1,28,730 active patients in the state.

The death count was increased to 11,854 after 285 new coronavirus casualties were reported in the last 24 hours.

The state also had 3,906 recoveries on Sunday. There have been a total of 1,69,569 recoveries in Maharashtra.

Here are the district-wise details of cases. (Photo credits: Twitter@PIBMumbai)

Mumbai has been involved in recording the most number of confirmed infections in the state. India's commercial capital has so far registered 1,01,388 positive cases. There were 1,038 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death count has now surged to 5,714, while the number of active cases stands at 23,828.

The COVID-19 hotspot in Mumbai, Dharavi, which is considered as Asia's one of the largest slums reported 36 new cases on Sunday. Dharavi's total count has now risen to 2,480.

There were 257 new cases in Thane that took the total number of positive cases to 15,773. Over 551 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Thane.