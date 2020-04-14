Maharashtra's Akola records highest temperature on Tuesday: Check top 10 hottest cities in India

The mercury on Tuesday crossed the 40-degree mark in several parts across the country as pre-monsoon season entered its second month in April, according to Skymet Weather. At present, the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh are included in the list of top 10 hottest cities. On Tuesday, Maharashtra's Akola was the hottest place in the country where the maximum temperature has been recorded at 43.8°C and Gujarat Surendranagar at 43.8 °C.

The second hottest place in India on Tuesday was Gujarat's Keshod at 43.4°C, followed by Gujarat's Rajkot at 43.3°C, Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, Gujarat's Kandla and Andhra Pradesh's Rentachintala at 43.2°C, Gujarat's Amreli and Maharashtra' Jalgaon at 43°C, and Gujarat's Deesa at 42.8°C.

A Western Disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric levels to the west of Jammu & Kashmir is likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over Western Himalayan region (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) on April 14.

Isolated thunderstorms/hailstorms and gusty winds are also likely over Western Himalayan region during the next 24 hours. Generally, cloudy skies and isolated rain/thundershower are also likely over Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.