Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Subhash Chandra Bose Were All NRIs: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the key architects of contemporary India were all Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who kept an open mind about the outside world. Addressing the Indian Diaspora in New York, he said that all prominent leaders associated with the country's freedom struggle, including Mahatma Gandhi, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhash Chandra Bose, were NRIs who kept an open mind about the outside world.

"The central architect of modern India, Mahatma Gandhi, was an NRI. The foundation for India's freedom movement was laid in South Africa... Nehru, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, all were NRIs and had an open mind about the outside world," Rahul Gandhi said.

Continuing with his offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader said the country faces a battle between two ideologies -- one espoused by the Congress and the other by the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"There is a fight between two ideologies in India -- one that we (Congress) represent and another that is espoused by the BJP and the RSS," the Congress leader claimed.

Further, he added that the principles and ideology that Congress holds dear are the same as that of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

He claimed that the ideas espoused and propagated by the BJP and RSS were that of Nathuram Godse, a rightwing leader who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

"The ideology that we follow is the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, an NRI, and a kind and simple man who propagated non-violence and had a lifelong quest for the truth. However, the ideology that BJP and RSS follow is that of Nathuram Godse, a violent and angry man unable to face the reality of his own life," Rahul claimed.