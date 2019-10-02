Mahatma Gandhi's ideals are our guiding light: President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes

New Delhi: Mahatma Gandhi's commitment to peace, harmony and brotherhood remained unwavering, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembering the Father of the Nation on his sesquicentennial on Wednesday.

PM Modi also visited Gandhiji's samadhi Raj Ghat to pay his tributes. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Live TV

The President tweeted: "Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity. His message remains relevant for all & he continues to be our guiding light."

Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity. His message remains relevant for all & he continues to be our guiding light — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2019

"As we pay reverential homage to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth Anniversary, let us strive to transform our lives by internalizing and implementing the Gandhian principles in our daily life. This is the real tribute to the Father of our Nation. #Mahatma150 #MahatmaGandhi," Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter.

As we pay reverential homage to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth Anniversary, let us strive to transform our lives by internalizing and implementing the Gandhian principles in our daily life. This is the real tribute to the Father of our Nation. #Mahatma150 #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/sFlInEN1y8 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 2, 2019

PM Modi later tweeted: "At Rajghat, paid tributes to Bapu. Gandhi Ji`s commitment to peace, harmony and brotherhood remained unwavering. He envisioned a world where the poorest of the poor are empowered. His ideals are our guiding light. #Gandhi150."

At Rajghat, paid tributes to Bapu. Gandhi Ji’s commitment to peace, harmony and brotherhood remained unwavering. He envisioned a world where the poorest of the poor are empowered. His ideals are our guiding light. #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/4UHLj1EfhB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

"Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet," he also wrote.

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी 150वीं जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet. pic.twitter.com/4y0HqBO762 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also tweeted: "Today as a tribute to #MahatmaGandhi this day is also commemorated as day of Non-Violence. World really needs Non-Violence because Violence creates problems, Non-Violence offers solution."