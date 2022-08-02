New Delhi: A day after Shehzad Poonawalla accused Mahua Moitra of "hiding her expensive bag" during a discussion on price rise in the Lok Sabha, the Trinamool Congress MP on Tuesday (August 2, 2022) hit back at the BJP spokesperson with a collage of her pictures featuring her handbags. Taking to her official Twitter account, Moitra wrote, "Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019."

"Jhola leke aye the... jhola leke chal padenge... (Had come with a bag… will go with a bag…," she said as she quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's famous remarks during a rally in 2016.

Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019.



Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge… pic.twitter.com/2YOWst8j98 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 2, 2022

Moitra's remarks come after Poonawalla on Monday tweeted a short video clip of the Trinamool MP setting her handbag down on the floor while her party member was speaking on the price rise in the lower house of the Parliament.

"Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus," the BJP leader captioned the clip.

Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus pic.twitter.com/VByJsk4tBV — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 1, 2022

According to reports, it was a Louis Vuitton bag priced at more than Rs 1.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday appealed to the government to acknowledge the problem of rising inflation affecting the poor in India in order to fix it, but the ruling BJP asserted that it is a problem arising due to global development beyond the control of any country.

Participating in a short-duration discussion on rising prices of essential items, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said price rise hurts everyone and the Narendra Modi-led central government is constantly working to check it.

The inflation is ruling at 7 per cent now and has not yet reached the double-digit level like in the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, he said.

Javadekar further said due to coronavirus and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the supply chain was hit, pushing up the fuel and food prices globally.

"This is beyond the control of any country. Not only in India, but prices have also risen in other countries too," he added.

(With agency inputs)