Major fire at plastic factory in Delhi's Narela area, 22 fire engines at spot

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Narela Industrial Area of New Delhi, in the wee hours of Sunday, ANI reported.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Narela Industrial Area; 22 fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/tbnqGeWck9 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019

At least 22 fire engines are rushed to the spot to control the raging inferno. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

It may be recalled that a huge fire broke out in central Delhi in March at a building in CGO complex that houses government offices. A CRPF personnel had died in the incident.

The blaze in CGO complex had started on the fifth floor of the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan. It is to be noted that Antyodaya Bhawan in the CGO complex houses many important government offices, including a branch of the Indian Air Force, Water and Sanitation Ministry, Forest Ministry and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Just a month before the incident at CGO, a major fire broke out at a hotel in New Delhi's Karol Bagh that resulted in the death of 17 people.