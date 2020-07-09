हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Major fire breaks out at warehouse in Delhi's Mundka area

A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Mundka area on Wednesday (July 8) night. Fire fighting operations are underway and around 35 fire tenders are present at the spot to control the raging inferno.

ANI photo

A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Mundka area on Wednesday (July 8) night. Fire fighting operations are underway and around 35 fire tenders are present at the spot to control the raging inferno.

Talking to ANI, SK Dua, Divisional Fire Officer, said that the fire broke out inside a logistics warehouse, which was used to stroe electronic items and medical equipment. The cause of fire is not known yet, added Dua. No casualty has been reported so far, noted Dua.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added)

