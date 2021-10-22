हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Major lapse in UP CM Yogi Adityanth's security, four policemen suspended

As many as four police personnel was suspended on Thursday (October 21, 2021) after a major security lapse has come to the fore at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath`s event in Basti district.

Major lapse in UP CM Yogi Adityanth&#039;s security, four policemen suspended
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh: As many as four police personnel was suspended on Thursday (October 21, 2021) after a major security lapse has come to the fore at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath`s event in Basti district.

According to Basti SP Ashish Srivastava, 45 minutes before CM`s arrival at the event, the Circle Officer identified a man with a licensed revolver present there.

"There was a VIP event of CM in Basti district. 45 minutes before his arrival, a man came to the auditorium with his licensed revolver. Circle Officer present on duty there saw him. The man was taken out of the auditorium. His identity was ascertained," the SP said.

ALSO READ | UP police release pictures of suspects involved in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, seek info from public

"In the initial probe, seven police personnel, including four posted in Basti district, were found to be negligent. Two of them were posted in Siddharthnagar and another in Sant Kabir Nagar," he said.

"The four Policemen posted in Basti district have been suspended, reports have been sent to the SPs concerned regarding the remaining three Policemen. Departmental action will be taken," he added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshUP CMUP Chief MinisterBasti districtsecurity lapse
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi changes his Twitter photo to celebrate India’s 100 crore vaccination milestone

Must Watch

PT1M43S

Media report of invesco's victory is false.