UP police release pictures of suspects involved in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, seek info from public

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence has released pictures of suspects who were involved in the incident. The police have sought the cooperation of the public in identifying the individuals through the photographs of the incident.

The SIT has announced rewards in exchange for information and promised to keep the identities of those who come forward to help a secret.

Earlier today, over 50 farmers were summoned by the SIT in connection with an FIR on the alleged lynching of three BJP workers during the violence.

Fifteen farmers appeared before the SIT on Monday to record their statements in the alleged lynching case after notices were issued to them under sections of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

An SIT official said, "We have been investigating both the FIRs and the farmers were summoned in connection to the second FIR."

The SIT had on Monday also arrested four aides of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra’s son Ashish. The accused include Sumit Jaiswal, who got the cross FIR lodged against the farmers. He had been absconding after their convoy allegedly mowed down four farmers and a journalist.

Live TV