topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MAKAR SANKRANTI

Makar Sankranti: Chinese Synthetic Manjha 'strictly prohibited', severe punishment to violators in Delhi

While flying kites, animals, birds, and people come under the grip of Chinese Manjha, due to which they get injured and even killed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 07:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Makar Sankranti: Chinese Synthetic Manjha 'strictly prohibited', severe punishment to violators in Delhi

Just before the Makar Sankranti festival, Delhi Police issued a warning reminding that the use of Chinese synthetic 'manjha' is banned in the country and that anyone caught using it will face severe punishment. There is a lot of kite flying on Makar Sankranti, it is also called the festival of kites. 

Many people use Chinese manjha or glass-coated threads to fly kites, which is absolutely against the law and has proved dangerous for animals and birds as well as humans. While flying kites, animals, birds, and people come under the grip of Chinese Manjha, due to which they get injured and even killed.

If not Chinese Manjha, what is permitted?

People are allowed to use cotton thread which is not coated with anything sharp, metallic or glass components to fly kites. The thread should be free of any adhesive thread-strengthening material. 

Punishment on the use of Chinese Manjha:

Any kite flyer caught using Chinese manjha or glass coated thread will face severe punishment as they will be violating norms issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The person might face imprisonment up to five years or fine up to Rs 1 lakh or both upon conviction. 

Over the years, countless cases of birds and humans getting injured from this metallic or glass-coated thread have come to light. The selling of Chinese Manjha had been a subject of litigation before the Delhi High Court in August 2022. The court was hearing a public interest lawsuit seeking a ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage and transportation of kites due to the number of accidents and fatalities registered due to this.  While the National Green Tribunal banned the importation or sale of Chinese Manjha in the country in 2017.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974