Makar Sankranti: Chinese Synthetic Manjha 'strictly prohibited', severe punishment to violators in Delhi

Just before the Makar Sankranti festival, Delhi Police issued a warning reminding that the use of Chinese synthetic 'manjha' is banned in the country and that anyone caught using it will face severe punishment. There is a lot of kite flying on Makar Sankranti, it is also called the festival of kites.

Many people use Chinese manjha or glass-coated threads to fly kites, which is absolutely against the law and has proved dangerous for animals and birds as well as humans. While flying kites, animals, birds, and people come under the grip of Chinese Manjha, due to which they get injured and even killed.

If not Chinese Manjha, what is permitted?

People are allowed to use cotton thread which is not coated with anything sharp, metallic or glass components to fly kites. The thread should be free of any adhesive thread-strengthening material.

Punishment on the use of Chinese Manjha:

Any kite flyer caught using Chinese manjha or glass coated thread will face severe punishment as they will be violating norms issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The person might face imprisonment up to five years or fine up to Rs 1 lakh or both upon conviction.

Over the years, countless cases of birds and humans getting injured from this metallic or glass-coated thread have come to light. The selling of Chinese Manjha had been a subject of litigation before the Delhi High Court in August 2022. The court was hearing a public interest lawsuit seeking a ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage and transportation of kites due to the number of accidents and fatalities registered due to this. While the National Green Tribunal banned the importation or sale of Chinese Manjha in the country in 2017.