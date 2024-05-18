New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar has been arrested by Delhi police on Saturday in connection with the AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal filed an FGIR against Kejriwal's PA Bibhav for assaulting her in the CM's residence. The police have arrested the Vibhav from Kejriwal's house.

Bibhav is to be produced before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court later today, the police informed.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma shared a post on her official X handle, "Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested from his house. So, (the) CM was giving shelter to (an) alleged criminal."

On Friday, Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint with police, alleging Maliwal of unauthorized entry into the CM's residence and verbally abusing him.