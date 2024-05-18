Advertisement
Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi CM Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Arrested By Police

 Kejriwal's PA Vibhav Kumar has been arrested by Delhi police  in connection with the AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar has been arrested by Delhi police on Saturday in connection with the AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal filed an FGIR against  Kejriwal's PA Bibhav for assaulting her in the CM's residence. The police have arrested the Vibhav from Kejriwal's house.

Bibhav is to be produced before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court later today, the police informed. 

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma shared a post on her official X handle, "Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested from his house. So, (the) CM was giving shelter to (an) alleged criminal."

On Friday, Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint with police, alleging Maliwal of unauthorized entry into the CM's residence and verbally abusing him.

