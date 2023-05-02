Kharge's Son Calls PM Modi 'Nalayak'; BJP Says He Is 'Outdoing Father In Abuse Politics'

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son and party leader Priyank Kharge on Monday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'nalayak' with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying he is 'outdoing his father in abuse politics'. Priyank, who is seeking reelection from Chittapur in Karnakata's Kalaburagi district, said that Modi claiming to be a son of the Banjara community and promising to take care of them was 'inept' because he and his party had created confusion about reservations for the SC community. His remark came days after Mallikarjun Kharge linked PM Modi to a 'venomous snake'.

Priyank Kharge, while addressing a poll gathering, quoted from one of PM Modi's speeches and said, "When you (PM Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) what did you tell the people of Banjara community? "Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai (You do not be afraid. A son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi)." "Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega? (If an inept son is sitting in Delhi, how can you run the family?)," he asked.

BJP slams Priyank Kharge for calling PM Modi 'Nalayak'

Hitting out at the Congress, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur said Priyank Kharge is 'outdoing' his father Mallikarjun Kharge in 'abuse politics' by insulting Prime Minister Modi. He said that the Congress leaders have resorted to 'abusing' Modi, his family and community after seeing the 'overwhelming support' for the prime minister among the people of Karnataka.

"After Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s poisonous snake remark, son Priyank outdoing father in 'abuse politics' has insulted our PM as Nalayak Beta," Thakur said in a tweet.

Galibaj (abusive) Congress count your days, Karnataka will give a befitting reply to you, he added.

Congress leaders are frustrated to see people of Karnataka extending overwhelming support to PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Hence Cong leaders have again resorted to abuse Modiji, his family and community. After Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s poisonous snake remark, son… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 1, 2023

BJP president JP Nadda said opposition leaders have been using such language against PM Modi to 'please' their masters, a reference to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

He said the Congress is going through 'mental bankruptcy' and its leaders have been following the Gandhi family in using derogatory language against the Prime Minister.

"They are doing so to please their senior leaders," he said.

The BJP leader claimed the Congress has already lost the election in the southern state and that is why 'venom' is coming out from its' leaders who are in "frustration".

“Congress has become mentally bankrupt and is frustrated as they have already…”



Listen to what BJP National President Shri @JPNadda said regarding the derogatory words used by Priyank Kharge, Mallikarjun Kharge’s son, against PM Modi! pic.twitter.com/yEpo1Srk3E — BJP (@BJP4India) May 1, 2023

People do not approve of such language and their love for the Prime Minister has been growing, Nadda said.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya also took a swipe at Priyank and asked what would he be doing if he was not the son of Mallikarjun Kharge.

"It is quite rich for someone who is feeding off his father's name, to call a democratically elected PM 'nalayak'. It is fine to disagree with the PM, criticise him, but calling him names shows a depraved mind. Junior Kharge should focus on defending his seat and not punch above his weight," he tweeted.

What would Priyank Kharge be doing if he wasn’t Mallikarjun Kharge’s son? It is anybody’s guess! It is quite rich for someone, who is feeding of his father’s name, to call a democratically elected PM ‘nalayak’. It is fine to disagree with the PM, criticise him, but calling him… pic.twitter.com/ohDGFPEwFA — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 1, 2023

Mallikarjun Kharge defends son after his 'Nalayak' remark on PM Modi

Mallikarjun Kharge stoutly defended his son and said he never made such comments.

The Congress president said, "No. No. It is very wrong. He never said it. Don't put these words into his mouth. He attacked the parliament member (not Modi) who abused him. So, don't put these words into his mouth (saying it was meant) for Modi."

He also said that this was being misquoted 'purposely'.