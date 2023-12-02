Malviya Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Kalicharan Saraf Vs Archana Sharma

Malviya Nagar Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2023: Malviya Nagar is one of the hotly contested seats in Jaipur district. Over the past 15 years, the Malviya Nagar seat has been under the control of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the Rajasthan elections of 2023, while the Congress replaced many candidates, both the BJP and the Congress have maintained their candidates on this hot seat without any changes. Once again, both parties have expressed confidence in their incumbent candidates.

Malviya Nagar supporters number 54 of Rajasthan, was won by KALICHARAN SARAF in 2018 from BJP who got 70221 votes. In 2018, the next in line up-and-comer was, DR. ARCHANA SHARMA from Congress who got 68517 votes. Winning edge for this seat in 2018 races was 1704 votes.

