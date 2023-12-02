trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694549
Malviya Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Kalicharan Saraf Vs Archana Sharma

Malviya Nagar is one of the hotly contested seats in Jaipur district. Over the past 15 years, the Malviya Nagar seat has been under the control of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the Rajasthan elections of 2023, while the Congress replaced many candidates, both the BJP and the Congress have maintained their candidates on this hot seat without any changes. Once again, both parties have expressed confidence in their incumbent candidates.

Malviya Nagar supporters number 54 of Rajasthan, was won by KALICHARAN SARAF in 2018 from BJP who got 70221 votes. In 2018, the next in line up-and-comer was, DR. ARCHANA SHARMA from Congress who got 68517 votes. Winning edge for this seat in 2018 races was 1704 votes.

In the hotly contested Malviya Nagar seat in the 2018 state assembly elections, there was a competition among 22 candidates. BJP candidate Kalicharan Sarraf secured the first position with 70,221 votes, while Congress candidate Dr. Archna Sharma garnered 68,517 votes, securing the second position. In a closely contested battle, Kalicharan Sarraf emerged victorious with a narrow margin of votes.

