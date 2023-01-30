topStoriesenglish2567376
Mamata Banerjee Announces Z Plus Security for Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen at his residence and handed over land-related documents of his plot in Shantiniketan and dubbed the land-grabbing accusations made against him as "baseless".

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 05:59 PM IST|Source: PTI

Bolpur: Amid allegations of "unauthorized occupation" against Nobel laureate Amartya Sen by Visva-Bharati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday handed over land-related documents to him, asserting that "no one can question him" in future. Banerjee, who reached Bolpur in second half of the day, visited Sen at his residence and dubbed the accusations made against him as "baseless". The CM also announced that the Nobel laureate would be accorded 'Z+ category' security in future.

"Allegations of land grabbing against him (Amartya Sen) are baseless. It is an attempt to malign his reputation. No one has the right to insult him. We won't tolerate it," Banerjee said as the economist sat next to her.

"I respect Visva-Bharati, but condemn the attempts being made to saffronise the hallowed institution," she said.
Visva-Bharati, in a missive last week, asked Sen to immediately hand over parts of a plot he was allegedly occupying in an "unauthorised manner" at Santiniketan.

