हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TMC

Mamata Banerjee constitutes new national working committee of 20 members amid internal tussle

TMC excluded three persons from its National Working Committee including senior party MPs Derek O Brien and Sougata Roy and MLA Dulal Murmu. 

Mamata Banerjee constitutes new national working committee of 20 members amid internal tussle
Image credit: IANS

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has constituted a 20-member new National Working Committee, informed party leader Partha Chatterjee on Saturday.TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with senior leaders of the party today at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata.

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present in the meeting. In the meeting, TMC constituted the National Working Committee with Mamata Banerjee as its chairman.

After the meeting, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee while speaking to reporters said, "In a meeting today, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee constituted a national working committee of the party consisting of 20 members including Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Mitra, Partha Chatterjee, Yashwant Sinha and Firhad Hakim."

Some of the other members of the Committee include Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Subrata Bakshi, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Asima Patra, Subir Banerjee, Anubrata Mondal, Goutam Deb and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, he said.

Asked about whether there was any discussion on the `One Person One Post` campaign, Chatterjee said, "The meeting was all about the National Executive Committee. Chairperson is the last word of the Party. Posts of the National Working Committee members will be decided later by chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Nothing was discussed on the `One Party One Post` campaign in the meeting."

Chatterjee said three names have been excluded from the National Working Committee including senior party MPs Derek O Brien and Sougata Roy and MLA Dulal Murmu. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TMCMamata Banerjee
Next
Story

Delhi records 920 new Covid-19 cases; Mumbai's positivity rate drops below 1%

Must Watch

PT2M20S

UP Elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath's big statement, 'Taliban's intentions should not be followed'-Yogi