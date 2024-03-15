Mamata Banerjee Discharged From Hospital; Receives Multiple Stitches On Face for Major Injury

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was discharged from hospital after undergoing stitches and medical tests after she suffered a major injury on her head on Thursday.

Banerjee had a sharp cut on her forehead and nose after she fell inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned from a programme. TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources.

"She fell somewhere inside the home and was immediately shifted to the hospital. She was bleeding from the forehead and stitches were required," her brother Kartik Banerjee told a Bengali news channel, reported PTI.

"She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely. Initially, she was assessed by senior doctors of the neurosurgery, medicine, and cardiology departments of our institute and her vitals were stabilised. Three stitches were applied on her forehead, and one on her nose and the required dressing was done. Investigations like ECG, echocardiogram, CT-Scan, and Doppler were done," he said.

Bandopadhyay said the chief minister was advised to remain at the hospital for observation but she preferred to go home.

"She will continue to be under close watch and treatment. She will again be assessed tomorrow and subsequent treatment will be decided accordingly," he said.

The TMC in the evening posted pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead. "Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party posted on X.

A number of prominent personalities expressed shock at the mishap.

Wishing Banerjee a quick recovery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, "I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi."

I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2024

According to senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar enquired about the chief minister's health condition and expressed "deep anguish and wished for her speedy recovery." Dhankhar is a former West Bengal governor.