Mamata Banerjee meets Suvendu Adhikari for the first time after Nandigram defeat, calls Leader of Opposition as 'BROTHER'

The leader of the opposition party in the state of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, gave a message to the party workers before the Panchayat Poll. On this day, he said, "I know how to defeat them. Just like I defeated the owner of the company, you too can. I need 50 people per booth. 30 youths and 20 women. All women will be Maa Bhavani and men will be Swami Vivekananda's disciples." Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari's message to party workers before the panchayat polls. He further added, "Get the booths ready. I need 50 people. 30 youths and 20 women. Suvendu Adhikari knows how to defeat the owner of the company."

However, everyone got to see a surprise picture in the West Bengal Assembly today when Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari went to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's room in the Vibhan Sabha. Two BJP MLAs, Agnimitra Pal and Manoj Tigga, were also present. Opposition leader Suvendu went to Mamata's room for the first time in the assembly. Later in the assembly session, the chief minister addressed Suvendu as her brother. The state politics is again active around the swearing-in of the new governor. Suvendu did not attend the swearing-in ceremony and shifted the blame to the Chief Minister. Just two days after that, the two met in the assembly. After the meeting, Mamata said, "I called Suvendu for tea." The leader of the opposition in the state answered the call. In that context, Suvendu later said, "It was a courtesy call. Although I have not consumed tea.''

After the courtesy meeting, Mamata addressed Suvendu as her brother in the assembly session. Mamata said, "I loved him like a brother, he talked about democracy." On Friday, Mamata also spoke about Suvendu's father, Kanthi MP Shishir Adhikari. In his words, "You were not there when the party was formed. Shishir Da turned against us. I respect him." Incidentally, none of the Adhikari family joined Trinamool when it was formed. They came later. Shishir also contested the 1998 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate against the Trinamool in Kanthi.

Suvendu left the Trinamool and joined the BJP on December 19 last year. His distance with the party leader was created long before that. After that, they were rivals in Nandigram in the assembly elections. Suvendu won. Later, Mamata won the by-election in Bhawanipur. Even after that, Suvvendu continued to taunt Mamata as 'compartmental chief minister'. They started attacking Trinamool as 'PISI-BHAIPO Limited Company'. On the other hand, Mamata also said different things. But she never said the name of Suvendu in that way. But the fight was on. Meanwhile, the Assembly was really surprised today.