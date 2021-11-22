Mamata Banerjee to visit New Delhi today, discuss strategy for winter session with top opposition leaders

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive in the national capital on a four-day visit beginning from Monday. She will stay in the national capital till November 25.

During her Delhi visit, the TMC chief is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi, according to news agency PTI. The two are expected to discuss issues like the Centre's contentious move to extend BSF’s jurisdiction.

Banerjee`s visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29. According to sources, the Trinamool chief will also meet opposition leaders to talk strategy to take on the BJP in what is likely to be another explosive session - in which farm laws' repeal will take centrestage.

The three farm laws - passed last year amid ruckus in the Parliament – were strongly opposed by farmer unions and triggered 15-month long protests against the Narendra Modi government.

PM Modi had last week announced that the three laws would be repealed. The formal process of scrapping the laws is expected in the winter session of Parliament. After PM Modi's announcement on repealing farm laws, Banerjee had said "heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer" in a tweet from her official Twitter handle.

She even offered condolences to the families of farmers who had died and slammed the BJP for the "cruelty" meted out to the protesters. Banerjee had last month shot a letter to PM Modi over the Centre's contentious move to extend BSF's jurisdiction. In her letter, she slammed it as an attempt to interfere with the federal structure of the country.

The Centre had increased BSF jurisdiction to 50 km from the international border in Bengal, Punjab and Assam, drawing fierce criticism from the first two states. Assam is ruled by the BJP. Punjab, where Congress is in power, will hold an election next year.

Banerjee had last visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls. During her last visit to Delhi, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Trinamool Congress supremo also met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

