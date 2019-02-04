Mamata Banerjee vs CBI: Rajnath Singh speaks to West Bengal Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi, seeks report on role of IPS officers in Kolkata

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke to West Bengal Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi a day after state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began a sit in against the Centre over CBI action against Kolkata police chief.

According to ANI, the Home Minister called up the West Bengal Governor and discussed the political situation in West Bengal in view of the fast-paced developments since Sunday.

Kesari Nath Tripathi reportedly apprised the Home Minister of the facts of the ''unfortunate and unprecedented situation of officers of a Central probe agency being manhandled, detained, intimidated and obstructed.''

MHA sources: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi apprised Home Minister Rajnath Singh that he had summoned Chief Secretary and Director General of Police and asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation. https://t.co/ldDQePZf6v — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2019

The West Bengal Governor also informed the Home Minister that he had summoned Chief Secretary and Director General of Police and asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had received reports on Sunday evening about the CBI officers being allegedly intimidated in Kolkata and the threat to their personal safety in course of an ongoing investigation into the Saradha chit fund scam being conducted under the directions of the Supreme Court.

The MHA was also informed that the residence of Joint Director, CBI was surrounded by Kolkata Police, news agency ANI said.

The Home Ministry has sought a report on the role of IPS officers in view of allegations of obstructing investigation and violation of Service Conduct Rules in Sunday's incident in Kolkata, said reports.

In view of the situation, the MHA ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces at the office and residential premises of the CBI in Kolkata.

MIHA is said to be closely monitoring the situation in Kolkata even as the CBI approached the top court of the country seeking its direction to the Kolkata police commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the ongoing probe into the Saradha chit fund and other ponzi scam cases, which allegedly involves several ruling TMC leaders.