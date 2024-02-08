'Not Your Party Office...': Mamata Slams BJP MLAs For Disrupting Budget Session, Calls Them 'Anti-Bengal'

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs for creating a ruckus in the State Assembly on Thursday, preventing her from presenting the Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. She accused the BJP of playing dirty politics and being against the interests of the state and its people.

"If the Opposition has any opinion, they can discuss it after the completion of the Budget. They have the freedom to express their opinion but this is not a BJP party office. This is not the space for Opposition to do politics. People have the right to know what work we have done. We condemn this dirty politics. They are against the State, anti-Bengal. They don't want good for the people of Bengal," Banerjee said in a fiery speech.

She also questioned the BJP's moral authority to disrupt the proceedings, reminding them that they had suspended 147 MPs from Parliament for protesting for a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach. "Aren't you ashamed that you are not allowing us to present the Budget? Your opinion can be expressed in your speech but this is not your BJP party office, this is the Assembly. They should remember that they have suspended 147 MPs from Parliament but we do not want to go down that path. You can be weak but we are not, we will fight it out. If you have the courage, speak after Budget presentation, not before that," she said.

Banerjee also claimed that her government had done a lot of development work for the state, despite the Centre's neglect and discrimination. She said that her Budget would reflect the aspirations and needs of the people of Bengal, especially the farmers, women, youth, and the poor. She urged the BJP to respect the democratic norms and let the Budget session continue without any hindrance.

The Budget session of the West Bengal Assembly began on Wednesday and is scheduled to end on February 12. The BJP, which is the main Opposition party in the state, has been raising various issues such as law and order, corruption, and violence against its workers.