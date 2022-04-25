हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Man buys expensive horse for black colour, it turns red- Read full story

Cloth merchant of Sangrur district alleged that he was duped by horse traders on the pretext of selling him a Marwari breed stallion.

Man buys expensive horse for black colour, it turns red- Read full story
Image credit: IANS

Chandigarh: A man in Punjab was duped of Rs 22.65 lakh by traders who sold him a horse that later only turned out to be dyed black, the prized colour in horses.

Cloth merchant Ramesh Kumar from Sunam town in Sangrur district, in a police complaint, said he was allegedly duped by horse traders -- Jatinder Pal Singh Sekhon, Lakhwinder Singh, and Lachra Khan -- on the pretext of selling him a Marwari breed stallion.

He said when he gave a bath to the horse, the dye washed away and the real red coat of the horse surfaced. Kumar invested the money in the black horse to start a stud farm. Police have registered a case of fraud against the accused.

As per the police, the accused had cheated eight other people by selling fake breed horses.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralTrendingBlack Horse
Next
Story

MP Board (MPBSE) Class 10, 12 Results 2022 to be declared soon on mpresults.nic.in: Step-by-step process to download marksheet

Must Watch

PT1M36S

Twitter and Elon Musk deal could be announced soon!