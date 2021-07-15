हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhya Pradesh

Man kills his stepmother, her sister and daughter with sharp-edged weapon in Madhya Pradesh

A 28-year-old man on Thursday allegedly killed his stepmother, her sister and daughter with a sharp-edged weapon after an altercation at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said.

File Photo

SEHORE: A 28-year-old man on Thursday allegedly killed his stepmother, her sister and daughter with a sharp-edged weapon after an altercation at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said.

A hunt has been launched to arrest the accused, Narendra Malviya, Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav said. 

The deceased woman, Chintabai (50), was the third wife of Narendra Malviya's father, Anokilal Malviya, and used to live with her sister and daughter in a house on a farm in Kodiachitu village, the police officer said. According to initial investigation, Narendra Malviya, son of Anokilal Malviya's second wife Gokulbai, had a fight with Chintabai this morning on some issue, he added. 

The fight took an ugly turn and Narendra Malviya, armed with a sharp-edged weapon, in a fit of rage attacked Chintabai, her sister Ayodhyabai (45) and daugther Poonam (26), killing them on the spot, and fled, the ASP said. 

Further investigation was on, he added.

