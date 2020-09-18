Manduadih Railway Station in PM Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency renamed as Banaras

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel has approved the name change of Manduadih Railway Station of Varanasi to Banaras, after a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Central Government. The notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal informed on Twitter, his message written in Hindi said, "Manduadih station of Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi, will now be known by the popular and famous name Banaras all over the country. The name of this station was changed to Banaras by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, based on the NOC of the Central Government."

The Manduadih Railway Station was renamed as "Banaras" in August, said Uttar Pradesh Minister of State with independent charge and MLA from Varanasi North Ravindra Jaiswal, adding that the Union Home Minister`s Office has given the official confirmation.

Previously, in Uttar Pradesh, the names of Mughalsarai and Allahabad railway stations were changed to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction and Prayagraj Junction respectively.

