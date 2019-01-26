हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manipur

Manipur: IED blast in Imphal West district

The Improvised Explosive Device blast took place at around 1 pm.

Manipur: IED blast in Imphal West district

An IED exploded near Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) complex in Lamphelpat area of Imphal West district in Manipur.

The Improvised Explosive Device blast took place at around 1 pm.

According to reports, the intensity of the blast was low.

It is suspected that the IED was planted between the piles of bricks, which were placed in front of the BRTF Complex wall. 

No causalities have been reported so far.

