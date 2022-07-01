Manipur Landslide: 14 people have died while many are still feared trapped inside the debris in Manipur where a massive landslide has caused havoc. According to DGP P Doungel, 23 people were brought out of the debris out of which 14 were found dead, ANI reported. Not confirmed how many are buried but as of now 60 people including villagers, army and railway personnel, and labourers are believed to be buried, DGP Doungel added. Troops of Indian Army Assam Rifles and Territorial Army continued the rescue operations to save the landslide-hit Noney throughout the day. The incident occurred in the general area of Tupul railway station of Noney district, Manipur in spite of inclement weather.

#UPDATE Noney, Manipur | 23 people were brought out from debris of which 14 dead. More are being searched. Not confirmed how many are buried but as of now 60 people including villagers, army & railway personnel, labourers (buried): DGP P Doungel (30.06) https://t.co/xTIYrRVP4I pic.twitter.com/4d8jbVZGHy — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government.

Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSingh Ji and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected.



My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2022

"Spoke to Manipur CM Shri NBirenSinghJi and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday also condoled the loss of lives of civilians and armed forces personnel due to a landslide in Manipur and prayed for the safety of people for whom rescue operation was underway.

The loss of lives of civilians and Armed Forces personnel due to a landslide in Noney, Manipur is extremely unfortunate. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the safety of the people for whom rescue and relief operations are underway. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 30, 2022

“The loss of lives of civilians and Armed Forces personnel due to a landslide in Noney, Manipur is extremely unfortunate. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the safety of the people for whom rescue and relief operations are underway,” President Kovind tweeted.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

According to an official statement, full-scale rescue operations are in progress by columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.

(With agencies' inputs)