Delhi Assembly

Manish Sisodia presents Delhi's Rs 75,800 cr 'Rozgar budget', promises new electronic city

“Through 'Rozgaar budget' we aim to generate 20 lakh more jobs in the next five years,” said Manish Sisodia. 

Manish Sisodia presents Delhi&#039;s Rs 75,800 cr &#039;Rozgar budget&#039;, promises new electronic city

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented a Rs 75,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23 on Saturday (March 26, 2022).

"Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of Covid-19. The budget allocation for 2022-23 is Rs 75,800 crore," Sisodia said in his budget speech.

“Today we are presenting 'Rozgaar Budget' which aims to accelerate economic welfare,” said Delhi Deputy CM. 

Sisodia said that the Delhi government has come up with schemes that will provide jobs, food, and increased opportunities in business to those who have lost their livelihoods during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sisodia also said that the new budget will ensure 20 lakh new jobs in the next five years. 

“Through 'Rozgaar budget' we aim to generate 20 lakh more jobs in the next five years,” said Manish Sisodia. 

“We have a target of expanding the working population in Delhi by creating 20 lakh jobs in the retail sector, food & beverage, logistics, travel & tourism, real estate & green energy,” he added. 

"In the last seven years, the government has provided employment in schools, colleges, university and government departments, Sisodia said. About 25000 teachers were deployed on ad-hoc basis and 10 lakh people got jobs in private sectors after Covid," he further said.

The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore. The budget size for 2022-23 is 9.86 per cent higher than the previous year. This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Sisodia said the 2022-23 budget is a "Rozgar Budget". He also said the per capita income of Delhi is 2.7 per cent higher than the national average. 

(With agency inputs)

