Manish Sisodia takes charge as Delhi Health Minister after Satyendar Jain tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Thursday (June 18) given the additional charge of Health Ministry after Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 on Wednesday (June 17). It is learnt that Sisodia will also take charge of all other departments allocated to Jain.

Jain, 55, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in Delhi on Tuesday due to high-grade fever and underwent a coronavirus test on Tuesday morning and it that test he had tested negative. He was tested again on Wednesday and the result came out to be positive.

After Jain tested positive, Delhi government started contact tracing of people who interacted with him in the recent days. It is to be noted that Jain attended a high-level meeting on coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. The meeting was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi was also tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. The AAP MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji has quarantined herself at home and is following the protocol.

CM Kejriwal wished her a speedy recovery and said, "Corona ke khilaf ladai mein Atishi ji ka mahatwapurna yogdaan raha hai. Mujhe umeed hai ki woh jaldh se jaldh swasth ho kar ek baar phir logo ki sewa mein lag jayengi. (Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she will recover soon and serve people again.)"