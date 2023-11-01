Maratha Quota Stir: All-Party Meeting Ends In Consensus, Manoj Jarange Remains Defiant

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday after the all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation agitations said that all parties have agreed on Maratha reservation. Shinde said, "everyone was unanimous that the Maratha community should get reservation. Reservation should be given by law. 32 legislators attended the meeting today." The Maharashtra CM condemned the violence and arson by agitators and said that these incidents need to stop. Shinde said that the government should be given some time. "Everyone appealed to Manoj Jarange Patil to end his hunger strike," he added.

Jarange Refuses To End Hunger Strike

Retailating to CM Eknath Shinde's assurance after the all-party meet, the quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday said that this movement will not stop. Jarange said, "Will they (govt) give reservation immediately? Tell me this, I don’t want the details of their meeting. The children of Maratha community are dying but they are not feeling it in their society."

"You feel bad when someone says a word or two wrong about you but what about the problems our children are facing? Are they giving reservation directly to our community? We want full reservation, not half," he added.

Jarange said if the decision is not taken by this evening, he will also give up water. On Tuesday, he decided to drink water after CM Eknath Shinde promised him a solution. Jarange-Patil however continues his protest refusing to eat food.

Earlier, he said he will drink water for two more days but will go back to his full hunger strike if the state government does not give Marathas OBC status by giving them Kunbi caste certificates. The activist also demanded that the government hold a special session to discuss the Maratha reservation demand.