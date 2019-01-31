हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Martyred Army soldier Aurangzeb’s father Mohammad Haneef set to join BJP

Aurangzeb’s family resides in Poonch district of the state.

Martyred Army soldier Aurangzeb’s father Mohammad Haneef set to join BJP

The father of martyred rifleman Aurangzeb will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir on February 3. Haneef is a former sepoy of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, 

Aurangzeb’s family resides in Poonch district of the state.

Aurangzeb was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian when he was brutally murdered by terrorists in Pulwama in June 2018. He was on his way back to home for Eid celebrations when he was abducted by the terrorists. His body was found in Gussu village about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district.

Aurangzeb was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

The last video of Aurangzeb which was allegedly shot minutes before he was killed by the terrorists had become viral on social media. Aurangzeb was seen fearlessly speaking to the terrorist, presumably, who was not visible in the video.

