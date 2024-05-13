Massive Dust Storm Engulfs Mumbai, Rain Brings Relief From Scorching Heat

New Delhi: A massive duststorm engulfed Mumbai on Monday afternoon and the city people got much-needed relief from the relentless summer heat as gusty winds rainfall followed the dust storm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted the change in weather change and issued a yellow alert for several areas in Mumbai for May 13. The IMD has predicted heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and dry, gusty winds, particularly in Thane and Raigad districts.

Heavy rainfall lashed the western suburbs of Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, and Goregaon, offering a refreshing reprieve from the oppressive heat. However, the downpour wasn't without its consequences, with reports of power outages emerging from parts of Navi Mumbai.

Prior to the showers, Mumbai had been sweltering under temperatures ranging between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, making the sudden change in weather a welcome relief for residents.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued an orange alert for districts including Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, and parts of Vidarbha in the coming days, indicating the possibility of further significant weather events.