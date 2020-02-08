Massive fire breaks out at a factory in Mumbai's Morivali Industrial Area, second such incident in a day

Thane: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Morivali Industrial Area located in Ambernath city in Thane. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and the fire-fighters are carrying ou the rescue operation. The blaze erupted in the incense sticks-manufacturing unit at around 9:15 pm and soon spread to various departments on its premises.

Earlier, on Saturday morning a similar incident was reported in Navi Mumbai where a fire broke out in a 21-storey building at Seawoods. The blaze broke out at 6.30 am on the 20th floor and spread to the top floor of the high-rise located on Palm Beach Road, said an official. However, no casualty was reported in the incident and six fire tender vehicles were immediately rushed to the spot.

The cause of the blaze is still not known. More details awaited.