Massive fire breaks out at a restaurant in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi: In a scary development, a massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

"We received a call about the fire at Troy Lounge and Bar on club road in Punjabi Bagh at 1.35 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, was quoted by PTI. Nine more fire tenders were rushed to the spot later, he said. Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said, adding the cause of fire is not yet known.

According to information available, the fire broke out in the restaurant Troy in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh. Following this, an atmosphere of chaos in the restaurant ensued. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With PTI inputs)

