Massive fire breaks out at firecracker shop in Gujarat’s Anand

Anand: A massive fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Gujarat’s Anand city on Monday (August 9). Several firecrackers burst as the shop - Mayur Fireworks - went up in flames.

The fire damaged two three-storey buildings in the vicinity. As many as seven bikes and a car were also damaged in the fire.

Three fire tenders reached the spot soon after the incident. One fire brigade personnel was injured during the operation to contain the fire.

Fire tenders have been called in from nearby cities as well.

