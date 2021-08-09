हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

Massive fire breaks out at firecracker shop in Gujarat’s Anand

One fire brigade personnel was injured during the operation to contain the fire.

Massive fire breaks out at firecracker shop in Gujarat’s Anand

Anand: A massive fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Gujarat’s Anand city on Monday (August 9). Several firecrackers burst as the shop - Mayur Fireworks - went up in flames.

The fire damaged two three-storey buildings in the vicinity. As many as seven bikes and a car were also damaged in the fire.

Three fire tenders reached the spot soon after the incident. One fire brigade personnel was injured during the operation to contain the fire.

 Fire tenders have been called in from nearby cities as well.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FireMassive fireaccidentFire brigadeAnand city
Next
Story

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: 282 Vacancies for civilian posts, check eligibility and important details

Must Watch

PT10M1S

Watch: PM Modi LIVE at UNSC meeting, "It is necessary to create a framework for Maritime security"