हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

Massive fire breaks out at stationery godown in Delhi's Dilshad Garden -- Watch

The fire department was informed around 8.30 am about the blaze, after which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Massive fire breaks out at stationery godown in Delhi&#039;s Dilshad Garden -- Watch
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a stationery godown in a four-storey building in the Dilshad Garden Industrial area here on Thursday morning, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

WATCH:

The fire department was informed around 8.30 am about the blaze, after which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior DFS official said.

"A fire broke out in a stationery godown situated on the third floor of a four-storey building in Dilshad Garden Industrial area. No casualty has been reported so far," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Fire-fighting operation is underway, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FireDilshad GardenDelhi
Next
Story

UP Board Exam 2021: UPMSP releases REVISED date sheet for Class 10, 12, check all details

Must Watch

PT4M37S

Breaking News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took second dose of Coronavirus vaccine