NewsIndia
KANPUR COACHING INSTITUTE FIRE

Massive fire breaks out in coaching institute in Kanpur, no casualty reported

A 2-storey coaching institute caught major fire in Barra district in Kanpur. Around 25 students were rescued by the fire department. No casualty was reported

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 06:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Fire broke out in coaching institute in Barra district near Kanpur
  • Over 20 students were rescued by the fire department from the 2-storey building
  • The emergency exit of the building was not functional, the students were rescued from the windows, according to media reports

Trending Photos

Massive fire breaks out in coaching institute in Kanpur, no casualty reported

Kanpur: A massive fire broke out in a two-storey building in Kanpur’s Barra district on Thursday, September 29, according to authorities. Over 20 students from a coaching facility on the first floor of the building were safely rescued as fire authorities scrambled to extinguish the blaze. According to Commissioner of Police B P Jogdand, the fire started in the basement of the building, which was being utilised as a storage area, trapping approximately 25 students.

Four firefighters were deployed after receiving information about the fire, and firefighters, with the assistance of police, safely rescued the students, he added.

The students were reportedly in class when they observed dense smoke entering the room, which caused them to worry, according to the officer. According to media reports, the students rescued by Kanpur fire officials said they panicked when they discovered the building's emergency exit was not operating. They were subsequently rescued from the windows by fire authorities using a ladder.

Reportedly, fire department authorities have been asked to determine whether or not the building had a fire NOC. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Live Tv

Kanpur coaching institute FireFire in coaching instituteBarra districtFire department

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022