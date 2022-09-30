Massive fire breaks out in coaching institute in Kanpur, no casualty reported

Kanpur: A massive fire broke out in a two-storey building in Kanpur’s Barra district on Thursday, September 29, according to authorities. Over 20 students from a coaching facility on the first floor of the building were safely rescued as fire authorities scrambled to extinguish the blaze. According to Commissioner of Police B P Jogdand, the fire started in the basement of the building, which was being utilised as a storage area, trapping approximately 25 students.

Four firefighters were deployed after receiving information about the fire, and firefighters, with the assistance of police, safely rescued the students, he added.

The students were reportedly in class when they observed dense smoke entering the room, which caused them to worry, according to the officer. According to media reports, the students rescued by Kanpur fire officials said they panicked when they discovered the building's emergency exit was not operating. They were subsequently rescued from the windows by fire authorities using a ladder.

Reportedly, fire department authorities have been asked to determine whether or not the building had a fire NOC.

(With PTI Inputs)