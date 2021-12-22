Massive surge in Covid cases: With more than 1 lakh cases, UK sees highest daily rise

London: Ahead of Christmas and New Year, the United Kingdom is witnessing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday (December 22), it broke all records as UK reported 1,06,122 cases of coronavirus. This is the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began!

In the past seven days, the country has reported 6,43,219 Covid-19 cases. In recent days, the UK is reporting the highest daily infections worldwide following the emergence of the Omicron variant. The country has reported 140 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the country`s National Health Service and care staff have been extraordinary throughout the pandemic, and are working flat out over the Christmas period getting booster jabs into arms.

Despite the surge in infection, Johnson on Tuesday had said that people can go ahead with their Christmas plans. "But we are keeping a constant eye on the data and can not rule out any further measures after Christmas. Please continue to be cautious, follow the guidance and get boosted now," Johnson said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The cases of Omicron are surging across the UK and hospitalisations are rising steeply in London. Amid the jump in infection, the UK ministers have urged citizens to exercise caution and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, as per a Reuters report, the British government said that from Wednesday it was reducing the Covid-19 self-isolation period to seven days from the existing 10 days for people in England who get a negative result on a lateral flow test two days in a row. With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Britain and record levels of cases over the past week, many industries are struggling with staff shortages, including hospitals that have warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety. The same report adds that there are currently 129 people in hospital with the Omicron variant and so far 14 people have died with it, according to UK government data. Scotland and Wales have said they will introduce new restrictions to curb the virus' spread.

