Mathura: A truck driver has been arrested for allegedly hitting a woman on her head with an iron rod and throwing her out of the vehicle on the Delhi-Agra national highway after she rebuffed his sexual advances, police said. Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said the incident took place on Saturday.

The 27-year-old woman was waiting for conveyance after delivering a consignment of medical supplies in Kosikalan, when the truck driver offered her a lift. A few minutes later, he allegedly began molesting her despite her resistance. Some people started following the truck after she shouted for help.

Seeing this, the driver hit her on the head with an iron rod and threw her out of the moving truck, the SP said on Sunday. People informed the police and got the woman admitted to a hospital. Thereafter, the truck was stopped and the driver was arrested, the SP added.

A case was registered against the truck driver on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's father. The woman works at a pharmaceutical firm and was returning home after work. The truck was transporting motorcycles from Noida to Tamil Nadu, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)