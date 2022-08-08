NewsIndia
WOMAN MOLESTED

Mathura woman hit with iron rod, thrown out of truck for resisting sexual advances; driver arrested

In a shocking incident, a woman in Mathura has been attacked with an iron rod and thrown out of a moving truck for resisting sexual advances. The truck driver has been arrested according to the police.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 02:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Woman molested and attacked by truck driver on Delhi-Agra national highway
  • He hit her with iron rod and threw her out of the truck for resisting
  • The truck driver has been arrested, according to the SP

Mathura: A truck driver has been arrested for allegedly hitting a woman on her head with an iron rod and throwing her out of the vehicle on the Delhi-Agra national highway after she rebuffed his sexual advances, police said. Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said the incident took place on Saturday. 

The 27-year-old woman was waiting for conveyance after delivering a consignment of medical supplies in Kosikalan, when the truck driver offered her a lift. A few minutes later, he allegedly began molesting her despite her resistance. Some people started following the truck after she shouted for help. 

Seeing this, the driver hit her on the head with an iron rod and threw her out of the moving truck, the SP said on Sunday. People informed the police and got the woman admitted to a hospital. Thereafter, the truck was stopped and the driver was arrested, the SP added.

A case was registered against the truck driver on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's father. The woman works at a pharmaceutical firm and was returning home after work. The truck was transporting motorcycles from Noida to Tamil Nadu, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

